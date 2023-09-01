New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Alderman JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security

CoCT officers will be equipped with cameras worn on the body and in-vehicle cameras which will have Automated Number Plate (ANPR) technology.

This is part of the City’s R860 million safety technology investment over the next three years which aims to make Cape Town safer.

800 officers will receive body cams and 290 vehicles will receive dashcams in this financial year.

Smith says the dashboard cameras will help track vehicles involved in crimes, duplicated number plates, stolen vehicles, and outstanding warrants.

We can literally feed in a number from an armed robbery or a cash-in-transit heist and every license plate recognition camera… can start to detect and start looking for that vehicle. Alderman JP Smith, Mayco Member - Safety and Security

It does make our response capability and ability to fight crime better. Alderman JP Smith, Mayco Member - Safety and Security

He says that the body cams and dash cams will keep everybody more honest, both the officers and the accused, as it will present an objective version of the truth.

We absolutely need independent evidence. Alderman JP Smith, Mayco Member - Safety and Security

