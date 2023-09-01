



Duran Duran fans, the band is back!

The rock stars are set to release their 16th studio album on 27 October - just in time for Halloween.

“Danse Macabre,” is the title-track from their upcoming album and is inspired by a special Halloween show Duran Duran played in Las Vegas last year.

Unique to the band's rock vibe, the album's theme is filled with a mix of new songs, reworked old ones, and covers from Billie Eilish, Talking Heads, The Rolling Stones, Siouxsie, The Banshees and more with a spooky twist to encompass the album's Halloween theme.

Listen to what's to come with "Danse Macabre" below.

The album is currently available for pre-order, here.

This article first appeared on KFM : Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October