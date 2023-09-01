Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October
Duran Duran fans, the band is back!
The rock stars are set to release their 16th studio album on 27 October - just in time for Halloween.
“Danse Macabre,” is the title-track from their upcoming album and is inspired by a special Halloween show Duran Duran played in Las Vegas last year.
Unique to the band's rock vibe, the album's theme is filled with a mix of new songs, reworked old ones, and covers from Billie Eilish, Talking Heads, The Rolling Stones, Siouxsie, The Banshees and more with a spooky twist to encompass the album's Halloween theme.
Listen to what's to come with "Danse Macabre" below.
The album is currently available for pre-order, here.
Catch up on more music news below
KAREN ZOID RELEASES 10TH STUDIO ALBUM!
CASSPER NYOVEST AND NASTY C TAG TEAM FOR AFRICAN THRONE TOUR
NEON DREAMS IS BACK TO PERFORM FOR MZANSI IN SEPTEMBER!
This article first appeared on KFM : Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Duran_Duran_1983.jpg
More from Entertainment
Top Picks
Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend.Read More
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'Read More
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA
Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.Read More
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'
The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs.Read More
[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!Read More
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits.Read More
Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles
From 'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria', Zendaya has made a big name for herself.Read More
On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts
We also want to know, what has love got to with it?Read More
Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair
A woman in Georgia (USA) has resorted to wearing different dramatic wigs to work after being told that her pink hair was not allowed.Read More