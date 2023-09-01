[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including fists flying at wedding brawl.
(Skip to 3:10)
While your wedding day is supposed one of the most special days of your life, the bride and groom of this wedding in Lancashire in the UK got more than they bargained for.
RELATED: WATCH: Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression
Bizarre video footage posted to social media shows how a luxurious wedding descended into chaos after guests started a fistfight during the reception.
A man approaches a seated guest, who has his back turned to him, and flicks his hat.
Soon after a punch is thrown, and a major fight ensues.
Suddenly fists are flying, chairs are being thrown, the partition that separates men and when is torn down, and people are lunging at each other with poles and other sticks.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Wedding brawl In #Bolton #wedding #Fights #crimewatch #uk #Jungkook pic.twitter.com/vkBx9aP45F' Crimewatch UK (@CWUK999) August 31, 2023
RELATED: WATCH: Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
Local media reports one person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.
"Officers were able to split up an ongoing fight and bring the situation under control. There were no life-changing or life-threatening injuries,” a police spokesperson says.
That’s what you want out of a wedding – no one actually died.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
More from Entertainment
Top Picks
Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend.Read More
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'Read More
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA
Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.Read More
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'
The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs.Read More
Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October
The band is back with a new song, “Danse Macabre,” the title-track from their 16th studio album set to be released on 27 October.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits.Read More
Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles
From 'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria', Zendaya has made a big name for herself.Read More
On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts
We also want to know, what has love got to with it?Read More
Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair
A woman in Georgia (USA) has resorted to wearing different dramatic wigs to work after being told that her pink hair was not allowed.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Don't kid around with your kidneys!
Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on caring for Kidneys as part of the Kidney Awareness Week. He shares some insights on Discovery Health’s data with regard to CKD, and to give some nutrition tips to keep your kidneys healthy.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?
What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.Read More
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy
Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.Read More
Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week
We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.Read More
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat
What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?Read More
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month
What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.Read More
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'Read More
How folk remedies can fuel misinformation
Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.Read More