Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial





Last week, former US President Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Like many firsts, including his viral mugshot, Trump's Georgia trial will be live streamed on YouTube, which differs from his other three indictments.

He has previously been charged with mishandling classified files and falsifying records in his 'hush money' case.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said that in addition to the live stream, coverage by media will be granted access to the court room.

"It is hereby authorised that all parties and spectators are allowed to use recording devices ... or non-recording purposes throughout the duration of this case", said McAfee in a public hearing.

Trump has denied all allegations.

Donald Trump's mugshot following his arrest at a Georgia jail on 24 August 2023. Picture: @realDonaldTrump/X

RELATED: Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken

RELATED: Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'

RELATED: Donald Trump charged: 'Accusations against him not far short of actual treason'