Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial
Last week, former US President Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Like many firsts, including his viral mugshot, Trump's Georgia trial will be live streamed on YouTube, which differs from his other three indictments.
He has previously been charged with mishandling classified files and falsifying records in his 'hush money' case.
Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said that in addition to the live stream, coverage by media will be granted access to the court room.
"It is hereby authorised that all parties and spectators are allowed to use recording devices ... or non-recording purposes throughout the duration of this case", said McAfee in a public hearing.
Trump has denied all allegations.
RELATED: Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken
RELATED: Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'
RELATED: Donald Trump charged: 'Accusations against him not far short of actual treason'
More from World
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat
What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?Read More
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy
China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map.Read More
Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol
A former ‘Proud Boys’ member will spend 17 years in jail for the attack on the US Capital in January 2021.Read More
Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases
In the UK alone, a total of 272 individuals purchased products from Kenneth Law. Out of the 272, 88 people died.Read More
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before'
Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence.Read More
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling'
It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months.Read More
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific
Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean.Read More
Austrian town affected by 'over-tourism', residents protest for tourist limits
A small town called Hallstatt in Austria is protesting over-tourism as it sees up to 10,000 visitors a day.Read More
Russia deploys elite fighting group as Ukraine counter-offensive sees some gains
This comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in June that his country's counter-offensive against Russian invaders began.Read More