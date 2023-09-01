PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup





Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer-songwriter, PJ Powers about her newly released World in Union remix.

Many might remember the iconic performance of the World in Union song in 1995 when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup final at Ellis Park.

Well, PJ Powers and DJ Cosher are hoping to inspire and get people dancing ahead of this year’s World Cup.

The Springboks will be defending their 2019 World Cup title later this month.

People will not stop listening to that anthemic version, but I thought while you’re having a braai, while you’re dancing, or while you’re working out, we can keep that flavour. PJ Powers, singer-songwriter

This is hot off the release of Powers’ latest album.

The 26-track project, titled Rightfully Mine, features all her biggest and greatest hits.

The essence of the songs is there, they’re just newly recorded and I am very excited about that. PJ Powers, singer-songwriter

The World in Union remix is available now.

