Transforming agriculture through innovative financing

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey. 2 September 2023 12:35 PM
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about... 2 September 2023 11:20 AM
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified? Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition. 1 September 2023 5:43 PM
View all Local
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime' The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams. 1 September 2023 10:54 AM
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds. 1 September 2023 9:46 AM
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
Don't kid around with your kidneys! Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on c... 2 September 2023 1:01 PM
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting? What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute. 1 September 2023 6:31 PM
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September. 1 September 2023 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, inter... 2 September 2023 9:48 AM
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
View all Sport
Top Picks Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend. 2 September 2023 8:27 AM
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union' 1 September 2023 12:58 PM
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012. 1 September 2023 12:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger? 1 September 2023 1:22 PM
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map. 1 September 2023 11:59 AM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Finance
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Transforming agriculture through innovative financing

* 1 September 2023 11:23 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Agriculture
Absa
absa cib

Author: Roux Wildenboer, Sector Head Agriculture, Absa CIB.

The Financial Times recently ran a fascinating article entitled: “Wine growers fear funding will wither after fall of Silicon Valley Bank”. As one of the premium lenders to the South African agriculture market, this headline definitely caught the eye.

Many readers are aware that Silicon Valley Bank was a popular lender in the US start-up market, and it recently collapsed after a run on its deposit base. However, fewer people will be aware that the tech lender was a key banker to wine growers in San Francisco and had lent out over $4bn since 1990 through its dedicated wine division.

While the South African and US agriculture banking markets are materially different, it does give one pause for thought around the importance of innovative funding models to unlock economic expansion.

By nature, the agricultural sector is capital and working capital-intensive when it comes to its funding requirements, and this makes it hard for participants to fund growth. Buying land or equipment does not come cheap and neither does infrastructure development for both primary and agro-processing. This is further compounded by lumpy cash-flows that are associated with seasonal production.

This is where private sector funders and banking partners such as Absa step in, with innovative financing models to help bridge part of this gap.

Absa is very aware of the seasonality and cyclicality that are typical of agricultural value chains. Taking SA maize prices as an example, we have seen increases from R3600/t to R5400/t and back to R3600/t all in the span of 15 months. Just imagine what this volatility means for a company’s working capital requirements whose business it is to convert grain commodities into consumer staple foods. We have seen in 2022 that working capital requirements increased by almost 80% for some clients just to maintain volumes.

To help alleviate this phenomenon Absa has designed customised solutions in our Working Capital and Commodity Finance businesses. As the largest funder of agricultural commodities, we see ourselves as an integral part of the food value chain and contributor to food security.

On the equipment side, strategic partnerships have become increasingly important. A new tractor can set a farmer back R325 000 for an entry-level model, while a second-hand self-propelled sprayer might set you back R3.2m. These are significant capital equipment investments for farmers to consider, and these requirements create barriers to entry into the sector. This is why it has been important for us to establish partnerships with the likes of John Deere.

pexels-laker-5732806jpg

Equipment is only one operational part of the equation, and the other major consideration is being able to secure land or facilities. For many ordinary South Africans, your house is the single biggest investment you will make in your life. This is multiplied many times over as a farmer or agro-processor, where you may be living, breathing, and sleeping where you work. To this end, we have been able to structure some interesting Agribusiness Mortgage Loan facilities where our clients are able to access repaid capital 24 hours a day, tax-free, at the prevailing bond rate.

At an industry level, we are also excited about some of the solutions in the green finance space to assist with the electricity supply crises in SA. These solutions include offering better credit conditions for clean energy projects, the creation of innovative financial products that reward agricultural producers with good environmental practices, as well as market expansion through the dissemination of information about the benefits of clean energy.

We maintain that being a participant in the agriculture sector means constantly looking for innovative ways to grow the sector. While the collapse of the technology-focused bank in San Francisco might have upset wine producers, we use our sector expertise to be a partner of choice to ensure that our agri-business clients continue to punch above their weight.


This article first appeared on 702 : Transforming agriculture through innovative financing




* 1 September 2023 11:23 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Agriculture
Absa
absa cib

More from Finance

How Audi Assured helps you finance your vehicle with tomorrow in mind

22 August 2023 10:04 AM

How Audi Assured helps you finance your vehicle with tomorrow in mind

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FX Solutions for Global Citizens

2 August 2023 2:57 PM

How Absa’s foreign exchange solutions cater to Wealth clients’ specific needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Future of African Banking

1 August 2023 12:45 PM

Three key digital trends that are shaping banking in Africa, and how Absa CIB is working with fintechs to co-create that future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Beat inflation and save more with South African Retail Savings Bonds

3 July 2023 10:58 AM

This is a long-term investment option for South African citizens and are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate offered by banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Investing In Your Retirement Is Key To Building Generational Wealth

3 July 2023 9:30 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to PPS Investments’ Chief Investment Officer about how people can maximize return on their investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Relationship Banking is responding to the needs of SMEs

12 June 2023 4:54 PM

Experts from Absa outline the challenges that SMEs face and how they are supporting them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Geniuses Behind Yoco: An Underdog Story

1 June 2023 6:45 AM

Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco discusses the past, present, and future of the African start-up and how they plan to impact Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cost of stress - Image by John Hain from Pixabay

Turning financial stress into success: Is it possible?

26 February 2023 8:18 AM

Save what you can, prepare for turbulent times and be conscious of your spending are some of the tips provided to help consumers get through this tough economic period.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Budgeting on a successful energy transition

23 February 2023 10:20 AM

South Africa is Eskom and Eskom is South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

The Future of African Banking

1 August 2023 12:45 PM

Three key digital trends that are shaping banking in Africa, and how Absa CIB is working with fintechs to co-create that future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The genius that grew SAOTA into a global luxury design brand

22 June 2023 6:45 AM

How SAOTA went from designing homes in Cape Town to completing projects in over 90 countries - without leaving the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa’s race to the sun (and other alternatives): Who is winning?

20 June 2023 9:16 AM

Author: Shirley Webber, Coverage Head: Resources and Energy, Absa CIB

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SweepSouth: A genius app revolutionizing the cleaning industry

15 June 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to SweepSouth CEO Aisha Pandor in a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How tashas grew from a local café to a world-class dining experience

8 June 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natasha Sideris, founder of tashas in a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Geniuses Behind Yoco: An Underdog Story

1 June 2023 6:45 AM

Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco discusses the past, present, and future of the African start-up and how they plan to impact Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic growth (ImageCreator - http://www.imagecreator.co.uk/)

Africa in line to be one of the fastest growing economies

23 May 2023 1:06 PM

According to the IMF, Africa is the place to invest, with sub-Saharan Africa expected to grow between 4 and 5 percent by 2028.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield gets to know SA’s genius business visionaries in new podcast

12 May 2023 1:05 PM

We say Bruce Whitfield's newest release could be the hottest thing since hostile corporate takeovers!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A ZIM$ 100 000 000 000 000 note. © swisshippo/123rf.com

Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar

26 April 2023 7:47 PM

While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How COID pensioners can upskill and get back into the workplace

20 January 2023 7:46 AM

Clarence Ford finds out more about the government’s Vocational Rehabilitation Programme for individuals who have suffered occupational injuries or diseases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

Local

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

Local

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CoJ contacts neighbouring countries following Joburg fire which claimed 76 lives

2 September 2023 1:26 PM

'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite

2 September 2023 11:48 AM

Police making progress to foil cash-in-transit robberies in SA - Masemola

2 September 2023 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA