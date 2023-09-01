Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month





Clarence Ford speaks to Hazel Pillay, the General Manager at Pick n Pay Clothing about their collaboration with local fast-food chicken franchise, Nando's.

Listen to the conversation below.

1 September marks Spring but it's also the start of Heritage month in South Africa where lekker local everything is celebrated.

Nando's and Pick n Pay are two local brands collaborating and kicking off Heritage month with a bang... for your closet so you can look lekker with collectable t-shirts for the whole family (even the babas).

Pillay says, the lekker local merch reflects Nando's' quirky flavour with slogans on them using specific fonts and other iconic proudly South African symbols on them with an underlying message to celebrate Mzansi's melting pot of cultures: "Ignited by diversity. One nation. One chicken."

Check out the limited edition merch below or on Pick n Pay Clothing's website and in stores.

And... there's more.

How cool?!

Of course, there are several ways to celebrate diversity so if you're a fashionista or just a lover of Mzansi - this one might be up your alley.

Yes, local also just got lekker-er!