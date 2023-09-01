Cape Town bully in viral video charged with assault, her victim in counselling
Clarence Ford interviews Darian Hock, Attorney representing the victim.
Disclaimer: We have purposely chosen not to share the video in this article as we do not promote the spreading of violence.
Last week, a video that has now gone viral of Cape Town girl Mishqah Arend being kidnapped and viciously assaulted by another female identified as Anushka Braaf lit up social media and highlighted the issue of bullying.
Supporters came out in their numbers to stand with Arend and condemn the vicious attack.
On Monday, Braaf appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court, where she was charged with assault and crimen injuria.
RELATED: Bullied girl turns bullies into buddies and becomes an anti-bullying activist
Hock confirms that there was a total of three individuals in the car, which included Arend, the accused and the accused's sibling.
Due to the fact that the attack was one sided, he believes that this was a clear case of severe bullying.
He adds that Arend is currently in counseling to deal with the trauma.
The court needs to take public interest into consideration when coming to a conclusion, as their ruling will display their stance on bullying, says Hock.
Hock says that Arend is taking it one day at a time and is grateful for all of the support that she's received thus far.
She's obviously taking it day by day.Darian Hock, Attorney
She's got the support of everyone.Darian Hock, Attorney
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/abuse_woman.html
