Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law
Lester Kiewit speaks with Jean-Jacques Cornish, our Africa Correspondent (skip to 04:50).
The man faces a charge of “aggravated homosexuality” which is punishable by death under the restrictive legislation.
Earlier this year Uganda introduced some of the harshest and most restrictive anti-LGBTQ laws in the world.
You can get life imprisonment if you attempt a single-sex marriage.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
RELATED: World Bank freezes new funding to Uganda over homophobic laws
The Act describes aggravated homosexuality as involving incest, sex with children, as well as people with disabilities or the elderly.
One of the men, aged 20, is accused of engaging in 'unlawful sexual acts' with another man said to have a disability.
RELATED: Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws
The man has been held for some time and has not yet been named, but could be put to death because of these laws.
It is an absolute bed of vipers, the legislation in Uganda.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
