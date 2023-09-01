Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A promise made is a promise kept.
This is after a heartwarming story of a school's head boy keeping his grade 6 promise by taking his longtime friend to a matric farewell dance.
Head boy Jaden took his longtime friend with Down syndrome, Jumi, to his farewell matric dance - a beautiful story shared by Brent Lindeque of Good Things Guy.
I'm not crying. You are.' Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) August 31, 2023
A heartwarming story of how the now Head Boy fulfilled a Grade 6 promise, taking a lifelong friend with Down Syndrome to Matric Farewell, emphasising the power of compassion and true friendship.
What makes this story even more remarkable is the contrast… pic.twitter.com/xbwEyGuYxG
In the article, Jaden's mother stated that her son's actions were not seeking attention, but were driven by humanity, kindness, and love.
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance
