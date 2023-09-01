[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Police in Nebraska responded to a shocking call about a man driving a bull in his car.

Upon arrival, the police found and stopped a man who was transporting his bull on the passenger seat of his sedan.

After receiving a call about this, the cops expected to find a driver with a small calf but Norfolk police captain Chad Reiman told news publication AP that they had not understood the situation clearly until they stopped the man and saw the size of the bull.

Dawg imagine driving & you see a mf bull riding in the passenger seat of a car 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/k1eTCHoMI3 ' Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 31, 2023

The bull named 'Howdy Doody' belongs to Nebraska resident Lee Meyer.

