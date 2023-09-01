Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week





SPCA gives a voice to neglect animal

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Facebook page

The tireless work and commitment of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s team made sure the case of a neglect dog was heard.

Rockxy was in a shocking state when the team found her.

While the difficult decision to humanely euthanise her was made, her owner has been brought to book, arrested and schedule to make her first court appearance.

READ MORE: SPCA continues to give a voice to the voiceless as team wins dog neglect case

Drakensberg Boys Choir’s performance of 'Duduz’umoya wami'

Image source: screengrab from YouTube on Drakensberg Boys Choir

The Drakensberg Boys Choir is always a pleasure to listen to and their rendition of Duduz’umoya wami is no different.

Their soulful version of “Duduz’umoya wami,” translates to “comfort my spirit” in English.

READ MORE: WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir delivers soulful magic with Duduz’umoya wami

Uber driver’s quick-thinking stops animal smugglers

Pangolin. Photo: Unsplash/Studio Crevettes

What was initially supposed to be a route drop-off and pick-up, an Uber driver trusted his institution and in turn, save a pregnant pangolin from being smuggled.

In case you didn’t know, pangolins are a threatened species and the most illegally trafficked animals in the world.

READ MORE: Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin

Have you got the Rugby World Cup gees?

PJ Powers teams up with DJ Closher for the remix of 'World of Union'. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

The Rugby World Cup hype is in full swing, nothing unites the country quite like the Springboks.

If you haven’t hopped on the train just yet, PJ Powers is on a mission to get everyone dancing and cheering the Springboks along as they prepare to defend their title.

Powers collaborated with DJ Cosher to release a head-bopping remix of World in Union.

READ MORE: PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World of Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

This article first appeared on 947 : Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week