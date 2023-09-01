Some pharmacists allowed to prescribe and dispense HIV medication without script
Pippa Hudson interviews Sibongile Tshabalala, National Chairperson of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and Bada Pharasi, CEO of the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (IPASA).
According to the North Gauteng High Court, as of last month, some pharmacists will now be allowed to prescribe and dispense HIV medication directly to patients.
This means that those unable to gain access to doctors or clinics will now be able to get the medication and at a lower cost, says Tshabalala.
She adds that those who will be affected by this change already know their status and have received treatment before, so it just means that the process to obtain the medication has become much easier and quicker.
Pharasi says that there's still a stigma surrounding HIV, so getting the medication in a more private environment is welcomed.
He adds that the pharmacists have gone through courses put together by medical practitioners who then certifies the 'competence' of all pharmacists.
We can't undermine pharmacists.Sibongile Tshabalala, National Chairperson – Treatment Action Campaign
Besides the stigma, there's also people just not wanting to accept that they are HIV positive.Bada Pharasi, CEO – Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
