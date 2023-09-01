[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?





John Perlman interviews Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist.

Early on Thursday morning, the five-storey Osindiso building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets in Marshalltown caught alight.

The Gauteng Department of Health said all 74 bodies were recovered and transferred to the Diepkloof Mortuary in Soweto.

Unfortunately, due to the extent of the fire, 62 out of the 74 bodies were burnt beyond recognition, making only 12 identifiable.

Mpahlaza was speaking outside the Diepkloof Mortuary where all the 74 bodies are being stored. TCG pic.twitter.com/LKrngpgEZ5 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2023

In order to bring closure to the families, how exactly is an identifiable body identified?

DNA becomes the next best thing, says Van Staden.

Depending on the degree of the burns, she says that they will often look for blood to compare with any relatives.

If there's no blood available, they will then look at dental records or extract DNA from one's thigh bone or sternum.

Unfortunately, dental care is often not affordable or not accessible, therefore obtaining dental records to compare against becomes challenging, adds Van Staden.

The whole process of extracting, testing and comparing DNA can take a few weeks, she says.

What I think adds to the families sense of complete trauma is the fact that they cannot actually identify their loved ones. Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist

