'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite
A defensive stalwart and a born leader, Tefu Mashamaite represented the likes of SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and most famously Kaizer Chiefs in a glittering career that saw him win two league titles.
Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, international relations and sports management.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, the 38-year-old revealed that furthering his education and knowledge has always been a major passion.
I am a scholar before I am a baller. We live in a very reductionist society and people tend to put others in a particular box and that’s not always the case. From 2005 when I graduated, I delved into something that was educational in a sense. Football has its own educational spaces that you can dive into but for almost the last 20 years I have taken that direction and I feel like I can inspire the youth. I come from a province that has produced so many talented sports people and I hope to inspire generations to come with my own experiences.Tefu Mashamaite, Former Kaizer Chiefs Captain
Despite his innate leadership skills and powers of motivation, the former central defender added that he has no intention to start coaching.
I feel like coaching is moving sideways and right now we should be striving and fighting to take over our vocation which is football. I am inspired by people like Samuel Eto’o who has taken over the FA in Cameroon. Why can’t we do things like that in South Africa, people like Lucas Radebe should be at the forefront of that movement but that’s unfortunately not happening. Everyone has a role to shape the direction of things and we need to take that opportunity.Tefu Mashamaite, Former Kaizer Chiefs Captain
His former team will come up against the formidable challenge of Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the MTN 8 this weekend with the former skipper optimistic about his team’s chances.
I wish that everything falls into place for Chiefs, new trophy, new coach and hopefully new fortunes. Pirates did wonders last season against Sundowns and hopefully Chiefs can gain some inspiration from that somehow.Tefu Mashamaite, Former Kaizer Chiefs Captain
This article first appeared on EWN : 'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite
More from Sport
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today
The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm.Read More
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby
The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006. While it might have been a first title in 17 years, it was one that was sealed in emphatic fashion, with the team winning every single match of the 14-game season.Read More
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney
This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway.Read More
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday
The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday!Read More
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now?
Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol.Read More
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand
These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming!Read More
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues
Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup finalRead More
Salmaan Moerat rises as Stormers captain for 2023/2024 rugby season
John Dobson speaks about Salmaan Moerat's appointment as the DHL Stormers new captain.Read More
[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport
The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC.Read More