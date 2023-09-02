



Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks of what to do this weekend.

• DuPreez Strauss' Dreamland

• Youth Classical Concert

• And The Winner Is...The Lane Theatre, Waterfront Theatre School

Internationally acclaimed South African conductor DuPreez Strauz is performing his show Dreamland at the Drama Factory in Strand from Saturday 2 September until the 10th of September. For the past 14 years he has been the associate music director and orchestra conductor of Disney’s The Lion King musical in eight countries.

Dreamland is an invitation to the whole family to experience your happiest Disney childhood animation feature film music memories, like you’ve never heard them before. The event has world-class piano interpretations of these much-loved classics. DuPreez captivates his audience in retelling of his personal experiences with these musical works of art.

Tickets cost R160 - R180.

Bookings can be made at www.thedramafactory.co.za or contact 073 215 2290.

Ten extraordinarily talented classical music instrumentalists, singers and a saxophone quartet will showcase their prowess at this year’s 52nd Youth Classical Concert.

On stage on Saturday 2 September 2023, in the Artscape Theatre at 19.00 this prestigious annual event, offers accomplished young musicians the opportunity of playing with a symphony orchestra on a professional concert stage.

Ticket prices: Adults R100, Students, Scholars and Pensioners R50.

Book through Computicket, Artscape Dial-a-Seat 021 421 7695 or purchase your seats at www.artscape.co.za.

Step into a mesmerizing world of rhythm, melody, and captivating movement as the stage comes alive with the enchanting dance show, “And The Winner Is.”

This spectacular production seamlessly weaves together the timeless magic of award-winning musicals and films, bringing to life the indelible melodies and unforgettable stories that have touched hearts around the world.

Led by a cast of versatile dancers, “And the Winner Is” transports audiences on a breathtaking journey through the realms of Broadway and Hollywood.

From dazzling choreography inspired by iconic moments in “Avatar” to the infectious energy of “Some Like It Hot”, each performance is a tapestry of movement and emotion.

It takes place at the Lane Theatre until Saturday 2 September at 7:30pm.

Scroll up to listen to more information about the above mentioned events.