One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
As anyone who has suffered from an eating disorder or been close to someone who has an eating disorder will tell you there are no quick fixes when it comes to recovery.
Many people may struggle for years to move towards a healthy relationship with food and body image, others may never manage and some, tragically, will lose their life to an eating disorder.
Francesa Annenberg found considerable healing from her eating disorder with the use of psychedelics. She is the founder of the website FrancesaEatsRoses where she shares her thoughts around Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.
I was struggling to take in food and nourish my body with rest and joyful movement. I was also struggling to nourish myself with love, connection and supportive attachment. There was a lot I couldn't take in at the time...how that is reflected in the food.Francesa Annenberg, founder of Francesa Eats Roses
The thinking around the best treatment for those living with anorexia, bulimia, compulsive eating or any other eating disorder varies, but generally, it tends to be focused around psychological treatment - talking therapies that provide an opportunity to find out what triggers a person’s eating problems and to work out how to deal with them.
Annenberg felt a lack of interest in this kind of therapy and instead, sought an alternative through psychedelics.
She was introduced to psychedelics through a friend but had experimented with more softer recreational psychedelics at music festivals before.
She admits she felt scared and had some trepidation about "experiencing things I wasn't ready for".
I just went in with internet research and people I had spoken to. I had gone in quite prepared. I also didn't want to look at this through my eating disorder.Francesa Annenberg, founder of Francesa Eats Roses
Annenberg said the psychedelic process made her experience herself without her eating disorder for the first time.
I felt completely me and free. There was no fear. It was a like a deep remembering of something so true and real I had forgotten about.Francesa Annenberg, founder of Francesa Eats Roses
I was lying on my back and there were these beautiful pinks and reds and I just felt myself on the earth being held. I felt at ease in my heart. It was so peaceful and a very authentic moment with myself.Francesa Annenberg, founder of Francesa Eats Roses
Source : Pexels: cottonbro studio
