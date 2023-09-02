Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream





Sara-Jayne with Miss SA second runner up Nande Mabala.

The Western Cape's Nande Mabala was a crowd favourite at the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant.

With her exquisite smile, vibrant personality and exuding confidence - it's easy to see why she won so many hearts.

The 26 year old from Cape Town was crowned as the second runner up in the pageant, but this hasn't deterred her from pursuing her dreams.

Mabala has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Psychology, Political Science and Sociology from the University of the Western Cape.

She is a freelance marketing assistant and model.

Mabala, who hails from Worcester, says her journey has just begun.

It was 2014 and Rolene Strauss had just won Miss World. It gives women a platform to speak. It's about what they have to say about things going on in the world. I wanted to be that woman what ever it takes. And I knew Miss SA would be a platform to give me those resources. Nande Mabala, Miss South Africa second runner-up

Mabala grew up in the township of Zwelethemba in Worcester in a tight-knit community.

Here she saw first hand the social injustices and wanted to "do better".

A girl with a big dreams, Mabala knew from an early age that she wanted to make an impact.

Initially I wanted to go to Miss World, so I knew I had to understand policies. So political science was something i wanted to do and sociology helps you understand how societies are formed. And then to tie it all together, I did industrial psychology. I know that I want to join the UN. Nande Mabala, Miss South Africa second runner-up

So everything I studied was intentional. In 2014, I was in Grade 11 and I knew I wanted to go to Miss SA and Miss World. I want to give back in a way that really changes people's lives. And I understood that the mind is where success begins. Nande Mabala, Miss South Africa second runner-up

Mabala hopes she can change the narrative to inspire impoverished and marginalised youth to keep pushing for their dreams.

My dare to dream campaign started there. I want kids in the township to remember that their stories don't die in the township. If you're a child in the township, you're exposed to so much and that alone can kill your dreams. I can't change their situation but I can give them a new portal to dream. Nande Mabala, Miss South Africa second runner-up

