Don't kid around with your kidneys!
Kidneys are body parts we often take for granted as they tend to function fairly normally.
However, chronic kidney disease is a global health problem which can affect your quality of life.
This first week of September marks Kidney Awareness Week - a campaign to help create awareness of the role of the kidneys in everyday life.
Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The KidneyCare programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich says the kidneys are the super-organs of the body.
It's main function is to filter the blood and produces 200 litres of urine a day by filtering the blood every two hours.
198 litres are re-absorbed in the kidneys and it's through that process that the kidneys balances a range of electrolytes, fluid balance, sodium, phosphate, magnesium and sugar.Prof Errol Gotlich, paediatric nephrologist
Most people have two kidneys the size of a fist and which weigh about 120 - 150 grams.
They have multiple purposes which is to filter the blood, keep bones strong, keep our hemoglobin up and they have critical functions for the body to operate.Prof Errol Gotlich, paediatric nephrologist
Caring for your kidneys requires a sustainable lifestyle change.
The first is a healthy diet that's low in salt, processed foods and red meat.
Red meat is one of the main drivers of high blood pressure.
There's also a need for weight maintenance and regular exercise.
I really think that mental health is a big part of that. A healthy mind encourages us to have a healthy body.Prof Errol Gotlich, paediatric nephrologist
Prof Gotlich advises that people go for regular check-ups to avoid and detect kidney disease.
Ensure you have your blood pressure and urine checked. A simple urine check can detect any kidney disease or not. Also avoid regular anti inflammatory medicines as this can damage the kidneys in the long term.Prof Errol Gotlich, paediatric nephrologist
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Don't kid around with your kidneys!
Source : Supplied
More from Lifestyle
How dads can better support moms
Sara-Jayne is joined by the CEO of Heartlines Dr Garth Japhet to chat about how dads can better support moms.Read More
Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival
Sara-Jayne speaks to Zimkitha 'Macengulashe" Zilo from Uhlanga Books, organiser of the 2nd Khayelitsha Book Festival happening on 9 September.Read More
Parental alienation and the effects on kids
Resident parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush chats about the effects of parental alienation on kids.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?
What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.Read More
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy
Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.Read More
Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week
We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.Read More
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat
What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?Read More
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month
What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.Read More