Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Parental alienation and the effects on kids

2 September 2023 1:33 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Divorce
Trauma
family matters

Resident parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush chats about the effects of parental alienation on kids.
A mother speaks to her young daughter © fizkes/123rf.com

Marital divorce can be very complicated and when there's children involved, it have long term damaging effects on the whole family.

When things get messy, a divorce can push the parents to play a dirty game of manipulation and control, which ultimately harms the children.

Parental alienation is said to be a strategy whereby one parent intentionally displays to the child unjustified negativity aimed at the other parent.

The purpose of this strategy is to damage the child's relationship with the other parent and to turn the child's emotions against that other parent.

There's a very visceral power struggle going on between the separated adults. They're playing a game of power against each other and use the children as a pawn.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

When there's a divorce or separation, there's a power struggle and some one's feeling more hurt than the other. Or when there's good grounds for divorce, who ever has the money will take power and abuse it. The person without the money doesn't have the resources to fight. And we get to a place where they use the children as weapons. This is very toxic for children.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

Bush says the power struggle ensues due to damaged egos. The legal system is largely adversarial and supports this power play behaviour.

What we have to remember is that we create children with another human being. Whether we live together or apart, we need to agree on one thing - to honour the space between us and keep it sacred. Then our children can blossom in that safe space. And this is what most divorced or separated parents miss.

Nikki Bush, human potential expert

Scroll up for the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Parental alienation and the effects on kids




