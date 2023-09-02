State-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital opening in September
It's been years in the making, but finally Johannesburg Surgical Hospital is tipped to open at end of September. The state of the art hospital is considered the "future of healthcare" and is centred on technology, patient experience and specialist knowledge.
The hospital is positioning itself as a centre for surgical and rehabilitative care. The high-tech facility is equipped to accommodate patients from across the country and continent, with a commitment to superior, private surgical services.
The hospital will have 150 beds, 13 theatres and 36 specialists on board.
Thanks to advances in technology, many surgical procedures can now be performed with less invasive techniques and a team of experts is dedicated to providing highly specialized care in surgical disciplines to improve service levels and enhance the overall quality of care.
The hospital also has a focus on cost-effectiveness, patient dignity, and healing.
Minimal invasive surgery has taken the world. You would not want to be operated on by a surgeon that will cut out your gall bladder by cutting you open. All this is done by laparoscopy. We have the Da Vinci Robot in our hospital, and so much equipment that's a first for Africa. It's like a dream come to true. It's like unleashing surgeons that they haven't been able to do in a lot of the hospitals before.Dr Jaco Strobos, orthopedic surgeon
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : State-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital opening in September
More from Local
Help a 2 year old leukemia patient by signing up as a stem cell donor
Palesa Mokomele from DKMS Africa chats about the heartbreaking plea of the family of little Maddalena, a brave two-year-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL).Read More
How dads can better support moms
Sara-Jayne is joined by the CEO of Heartlines Dr Garth Japhet to chat about how dads can better support moms.Read More
Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival
Sara-Jayne speaks to Zimkitha 'Macengulashe" Zilo from Uhlanga Books, organiser of the 2nd Khayelitsha Book Festival happening on 9 September.Read More
Could the tax man be coming for your TV licence debt?
Independent TV and film critic, Thinus Ferreira on what to make of reports around the SABC’s funding options and on whether SARS will indeed be asked to collect some of the TV licences debt owed to the public broadcaster.Read More
What are microgrids and how will they benefit rural communities?
IPP Energy Expert, Gina Schroeder helps explain what value microgrids add to the power utility and on what to make on SA’s microgrid strategy.Read More
More South Africans turning to credit cards to live
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse paints a concerning picture of the financial health of South African consumers.Read More
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream
Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?
Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.Read More