More South Africans turning to credit cards to live

It's getting harder and hard to keep your head above water as a consumer.

The latest Experian Consumer Default Index (CDI) report which paints a bleak picture of the financial situation of South Africans, with more people desperately turning to credit cards to survive.

The report states that Consumer Price Inflation is the main factor impacting on consumers.

The cost of living continues to skyrocket and the rising cost of basic foods and beverages means consumers have to dig deeper into their pockets.

I think people are using credit cards as their first line of access. A credit card is the easiest one in the initial phase but the bank charges the highest interest rate so you end up paying a lot more for it down line. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

If you're running out of money and you need to borrow money to maintain your lifestyle, you're just digging a deeper hole. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

For South Africans, the rise in interest rates by the Reserve Bank is fueling their pain.

The Reserve Bank says tighten your belt now and let's take the pain now. We've got to get inflation under control. And we've done that, they've bought inflation back into the target range. Kudos to our Reserve Bank...they didn't delay in pushing up interest rates like Europe and US. We dived straight into it and we sit right now with a very high interest rate. But the food element is the big culprit and comes from diesel prices, because we mainly transport goods on trucks. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Roloefse says the problems may vary, but the solutions are always the same - don't increase your debt.

We've got to take charge of what we can now, so we have a softer landing. So take control of your debt. It's going to rise every time the MPC decides on the interest rate. Budget, shop smarter. You have to live within your means. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

This article first appeared on 702 : More South Africans turning to credit cards to live