What are microgrids and how will they benefit rural communities?





Eskom's microgrid technology. Picture: @ewnreporter/twitter.com

South Africans continue to suffer under relentless power cuts, with many consumers seeking solar power and other alternative solutions to stave off load shedding.

In rural communities however, electricity is almost non-existent with households in a perpetual state of darkness. Plans are now afoot to roll out about 100 micro-grids across the country by the end March 2024 as part of Eskom's distribution business strategy.

According to Eskom, micro-grids are a cheaper energy source and use renewable energy sources.

The power utility has reportedly commissioned it’s third micro-grid at the Swartkop dam, in the Northern Cape and aims to launch its next two micro-grids at Nomalengena Village, in the Eastern Cape, and Nounieput, also in the Northern Cape by 31 December 2023.

Eskom says this is part of efforts in achieving universal access to electricity using clean and reliable technologies. IPP energy expert, Gina Schroeder explains the value of micro-grids to SA’s micro-grid strategy.

A micro-grid is a small grid which may be connected to the main grid. When Eskom's referring to micro-grids, they're referring to small towns and villages that have no electrical lines that come from a main substation to the area. The cost of installing lines to that area is prohibitive. So what they're doing is looking at installing solar with batteries and potentially some wind, so they can produce one megawatt or 500 kilowatts to supply small villages and houses. Gina Schroeder, IPP energy expert

It's similar to when many areas didn't have landlines. Telkom did not want to install lines so cellphone companies came in and installed cellphone towers. So in this case you can have electricity anywhere, but you must have the 'cellphone tower', which is the micro-grid installation. Gina Schroeder, IPP energy expert

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : What are microgrids and how will they benefit rural communities?