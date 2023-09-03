Could the tax man be coming for your TV licence debt?
The SABC's TV licence has long been a contentious issue, with the public broadcaster struggling to get South Africans to heed to the call to do "the right thing".
According to the broadcaster, 81.7% of TV licence holders skipped their annual fees for the 2021/22 financial year.
That means the SABC raked in only R815 million of the total R4.45 billion expected to come from TV licence bills.
Now it seems there's a proposal for a ring-fenced tax collected by SARS..
Will SARS will be asked to collect some of the TV licences debt owed to the public broadcaster?
Independent TV and film critic, Thinus Ferreira weighs into the matter.
The BBC is going to get rid of their licence in 2027 and the South African government has finally woken up to realise the SABC no longer has the capability and capacity to make the TV licence system.Thinus Ferreira, Independent TV & Film Critic
Goverment is looking to replace the TV licence with a levy. Whether the revenue service is going to collect it, we don't know. If there's money to be given to the SABC, it won't be able to continue to be done through a licenceThinus Ferreira, Independent TV & Film Critic
However, Ferreira predicts government could run into some problems.
There's lots of people who don't earn any income and don't pay income tax. So it will be difficult to just add the licence fee and say its R265 a year. So how do you find all the people? That's the same issue the SABC had. Maybe it will be that government gives a lump sum to the SABC taken from income tax instead of adding the levy, but we still don't know how it will work.Thinus Ferreira, Independent TV & Film Critic
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Could the tax man be coming for your TV licence debt?
More from Local
Help a 2 year old leukemia patient by signing up as a stem cell donor
Palesa Mokomele from DKMS Africa chats about the heartbreaking plea of the family of little Maddalena, a brave two-year-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL).Read More
How dads can better support moms
Sara-Jayne is joined by the CEO of Heartlines Dr Garth Japhet to chat about how dads can better support moms.Read More
Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival
Sara-Jayne speaks to Zimkitha 'Macengulashe" Zilo from Uhlanga Books, organiser of the 2nd Khayelitsha Book Festival happening on 9 September.Read More
What are microgrids and how will they benefit rural communities?
IPP Energy Expert, Gina Schroeder helps explain what value microgrids add to the power utility and on what to make on SA’s microgrid strategy.Read More
More South Africans turning to credit cards to live
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse paints a concerning picture of the financial health of South African consumers.Read More
State-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital opening in September
The Johannesburg Surgical Hospital is expected to open soon and is tipped to be a home to some of the country's top physicians and surgeons.Read More
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream
Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?
Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.Read More