Could the tax man be coming for your TV licence debt?

The SABC's TV licence has long been a contentious issue, with the public broadcaster struggling to get South Africans to heed to the call to do "the right thing".

According to the broadcaster, 81.7% of TV licence holders skipped their annual fees for the 2021/22 financial year.

That means the SABC raked in only R815 million of the total R4.45 billion expected to come from TV licence bills.

Now it seems there's a proposal for a ring-fenced tax collected by SARS..

Will SARS will be asked to collect some of the TV licences debt owed to the public broadcaster?

Independent TV and film critic, Thinus Ferreira weighs into the matter.

The BBC is going to get rid of their licence in 2027 and the South African government has finally woken up to realise the SABC no longer has the capability and capacity to make the TV licence system. Thinus Ferreira, Independent TV & Film Critic

Goverment is looking to replace the TV licence with a levy. Whether the revenue service is going to collect it, we don't know. If there's money to be given to the SABC, it won't be able to continue to be done through a licence Thinus Ferreira, Independent TV & Film Critic

However, Ferreira predicts government could run into some problems.

There's lots of people who don't earn any income and don't pay income tax. So it will be difficult to just add the licence fee and say its R265 a year. So how do you find all the people? That's the same issue the SABC had. Maybe it will be that government gives a lump sum to the SABC taken from income tax instead of adding the levy, but we still don't know how it will work. Thinus Ferreira, Independent TV & Film Critic

