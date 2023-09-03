Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival
After a successful inaugural event last year, book lovers in Cape Town can look forward to the second Khayelitsha Book Festival.
This year's theme is called 'A township re-imagined through the arts' and takes place on Saturday 9 September from 11.30am.
The festival was created to stimulate reading and to promote a book loving culture in Khayelitsha.
The festival aims to bring passionate readers together but also to connect with authors and their stories.
This year, organisers have planned colloquium on the importance of inculcating reading in townships.
We really need to change the stereotypes that blacks don't read. It's about how we make this an everyday thing. We're also going to have an art exhibition because story telling is a different form.Zimkitha Zilo, Khayelitsha Book Festival organiser
We've put out a request for people to submit ten short stories that are unpublished. We want to publish a book to commemorate the second festival. So these ten short stories from women in Khayelitsha will launch on the day.Zimkitha Zilo, Khayelitsha Book Festival organiser
This year is also the 50 anniversary of hip-hop so we'll have some hip hop artists sharing this history and how it's evolved over the years.Zimkitha Zilo, Khayelitsha Book Festival organiser
Zilo's also excited about 'The Book-Nic', a picnic which brings children to sit together with their books. It assists children to read with comprehension and engage on the stories being read.
Zilo called on the public to support by donating children's book and snacks for the event. They are also in need of volunteers for the day of the festival.
The event is free to the public and takes place at the Thusong Centre.
To rsvp, visit the Uhlanga Books Facebook page to scan a QR code.
To listen to the interview, scroll up.
