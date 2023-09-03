How dads can better support moms
Why in 2023 are so many dads not taking on their share of the parental load? A quick look online will show many moms talking about the pressures of being the default parent and working full time - while dads take a back seat.
On so many Facebook groups for moms, one often sees women complaining about having to do it all.
One organisation that’s trying to change that imbalance is Heartlines which hosts workshops and produces films and multimedia resources showcasing positive male role models who share the responsibility of parenting.
For millennia, the traditional role as perceived by men and women is that men are providers. It's deeply entrenched in societies and has been for years. So the concept of the man as carer and provider is a relatively new one. It's not the role-model that men grew up with.Dr Garth Japhet, CEO of Heartlines
Research by Heartlines found that the concept of the 'dead beat dad' was a fallacy.
In South Africa, there's a deeply held perception that if a man can't provide financially for his children, then he can't be a present father.
However, Heartlines believes this narrative is changing.
I think there's a big generational shift happening. And so one has to understand the context we're dealing with here.Dr Garth Japhet, CEO of Heartlines
Dads can play a constructive role in the daily running of the household and give more support to moms. It all starts with communication and planning.
Taking initiative is essential, but the first step should be a simple conversation with the mom. Ask about her needs, concerns, and where you can step in to offer support.
When it comes to parenting tasks and chores, dads can actively participate in parenting tasks such as helping with homework, managing bedtime routines, or bathing young children. This can bring immense relief to working mothers and increase family quality time.
Fathers can also build a support network. A support group creates a space to share challenges, innovative approaches, and keep each other motivated during tough times.
It comes down to the woman sitting down with her partner and saying 'I'm exhausted, let's sort this out. It's not working'.Dr Garth Japhet, CEO of Heartlines
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/father-daughter-son-child-dad-2342674/
