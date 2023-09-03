Help a 2 year old leukemia patient by signing up as a stem cell donor





© Jarun Ontakrai/123rf

A South African family is racing against time to find a treatment for their brave two-year-old daughter Maddalena.

Maddalena was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) at 3 months old and her family is appealing to the community to rally behind them by signing up to be a stem cell donor.

A stem cell transplant can be a lifesaving treatment option for kids with blood cancers, such as lymphoma and leukemia.

A global NGO called DKMS Africa is trying to assist the family.

Their mission is to provide a matching donor for every blood cancer patient in need of a blood stem cell donation.

DKMS Africa head of communications Palesa Mokomele chats about the family's heartbreaking plea.

Maddy underwent chemotherapy and went into remission. But in June this year, the cancer returned and she's in desperate need of a stem cell donations. Palesa Mokomele, DKMS Africa Head of Communications

We've been doing a lot of campaigns to try to swab as many people as possible. So we're appealing to the public to register for Maddy and all other patients waiting for a life saving match from a complete stranger. Palesa Mokomele, DKMS Africa Head of Communications

Stem cells donors are recruited at universities or corporate spaces and registered by volunteers. You will have to sign a consent form and have your mouth swabbed for DNA analysis to see if you're a genetic match or 'genetic twin'.

Donors do not need to be relatives of the patient. About 70% of patients rely on the stem cells on strangers.

If there is a match, the person will go through a non-invasive, painless process. You will visit a medical facility and receive two injections, which retrieves the stem cell from inside your body.

The stem cell is separated through a machine and the blood is inserted back into your body through the second injection. The entire process takes four to six hours and you will be fully conscious.

To be a stem cell donor, register online at the DKMSAfrica.org or contact 0800 12 1082.

Scroll up to listen to the interview

This article first appeared on 702 : Help a 2 year old leukemia patient by signing up as a stem cell donor