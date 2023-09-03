Help a 2 year old leukemia patient by signing up as a stem cell donor
A South African family is racing against time to find a treatment for their brave two-year-old daughter Maddalena.
Maddalena was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) at 3 months old and her family is appealing to the community to rally behind them by signing up to be a stem cell donor.
A stem cell transplant can be a lifesaving treatment option for kids with blood cancers, such as lymphoma and leukemia.
A global NGO called DKMS Africa is trying to assist the family.
Their mission is to provide a matching donor for every blood cancer patient in need of a blood stem cell donation.
DKMS Africa head of communications Palesa Mokomele chats about the family's heartbreaking plea.
Maddy underwent chemotherapy and went into remission. But in June this year, the cancer returned and she's in desperate need of a stem cell donations.Palesa Mokomele, DKMS Africa Head of Communications
We've been doing a lot of campaigns to try to swab as many people as possible. So we're appealing to the public to register for Maddy and all other patients waiting for a life saving match from a complete stranger.Palesa Mokomele, DKMS Africa Head of Communications
Stem cells donors are recruited at universities or corporate spaces and registered by volunteers. You will have to sign a consent form and have your mouth swabbed for DNA analysis to see if you're a genetic match or 'genetic twin'.
Donors do not need to be relatives of the patient. About 70% of patients rely on the stem cells on strangers.
If there is a match, the person will go through a non-invasive, painless process. You will visit a medical facility and receive two injections, which retrieves the stem cell from inside your body.
The stem cell is separated through a machine and the blood is inserted back into your body through the second injection. The entire process takes four to six hours and you will be fully conscious.
To be a stem cell donor, register online at the DKMSAfrica.org or contact 0800 12 1082.
Scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on 702 : Help a 2 year old leukemia patient by signing up as a stem cell donor
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0111908/jarun011190800115/129451031-blood-sample-tube-contain-with-stem-cell.jpg
More from Local
How dads can better support moms
Sara-Jayne is joined by the CEO of Heartlines Dr Garth Japhet to chat about how dads can better support moms.Read More
Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival
Sara-Jayne speaks to Zimkitha 'Macengulashe" Zilo from Uhlanga Books, organiser of the 2nd Khayelitsha Book Festival happening on 9 September.Read More
Could the tax man be coming for your TV licence debt?
Independent TV and film critic, Thinus Ferreira on what to make of reports around the SABC’s funding options and on whether SARS will indeed be asked to collect some of the TV licences debt owed to the public broadcaster.Read More
What are microgrids and how will they benefit rural communities?
IPP Energy Expert, Gina Schroeder helps explain what value microgrids add to the power utility and on what to make on SA’s microgrid strategy.Read More
More South Africans turning to credit cards to live
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse paints a concerning picture of the financial health of South African consumers.Read More
State-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital opening in September
The Johannesburg Surgical Hospital is expected to open soon and is tipped to be a home to some of the country's top physicians and surgeons.Read More
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream
Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?
Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.Read More