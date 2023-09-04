Pitch perfect! Turns out the grass IS greener at Cape Town Stadium





Lester Kiewit speaks to Gina Woodburn, marketing and commercial manager at the Stormers’ home ground, about Cape Town Stadium's pitch renovations.

The pitch at Cape Town Stadium is being replaced for the first time since the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

Over the years, the many events hosted on the pitch have contributed to the grass wearing out.

It is being renovated with hybrid grass that's made up of 50% synthetic and 50% natural grass which has until the end of the month to grow.

The grass is laid by a hybrid turf stitching machine that comes all the way from Germany. The machine injects fibres to stabilise the root zone of the pitch which increases the resistance of the grass to damage - see it in action below.

Woodburn says that the pitch work is on track and meeting its blooming deadline.

The process is going well. We are on track. We've got some good rain and some sunshine which is everything the pitch needed. Gina Woodburn, Marketing and Commercial Manager - Cape Town Stadium

Woodburn says that they are committed to protecting the pitch for the upcoming rugby sevens and URC season.

