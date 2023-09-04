Public Works Dept on mission reclaim all hijacked buildings across SA





JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is set to go on a massive investigation to identify all hijacked buildings in all of the country's municipalities.

This follows last week's deadly fire at a hijacked building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, that killed at least 77 people.

The department named the initiative Operation Bring Back.

Out of the 29,000 government buildings in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure asset register, 1,260 are identified as being illegally occupied.

In a statement released on Sunday, the department said it aimed to identify and recover all those properties.

As part of Operation Bring Back, each municipality would need to indicate all its properties and whether they were hijacked.

The department also called for individuals or institutions who were occupying hijacked buildings to avail themselves for amnesty and formalise their occupancy with the State.

DPWI is also looking at working with the private sector in the refurbishment and maintenance of these buildings once they are cleared.

