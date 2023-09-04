[WEATHER REPORT] Snow to fall on Table Mountain on Monday night into Tuesday





Lester Kiewit speaks with Richard Le Sueur from Snow Report.

Freezing levels are dropping to about 1200 metres this week, which could mean snow for Table Mountain and other high-lying areas.

Le Sueur says that the snow might be falling on the mountain on Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

I’d say it is a fairly reasonable chance. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report

He adds that it is not unusual to see snowfall at this time of year.

However, with the snow falling in the middle of the night, it is likely that it will be gone by morning.

There could also be some snow in the Somerset West mountains, Franschhoek and Ceres.

© fotokostic/123rf.com

It is coming down low enough that it will be on quite a few of the mountains. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report

Listen to the interview for more.