Emergency vs sinking funds: The difference helps build financial resilience
Lester Kiewit speaks to Pat Magadla, Senior Business Development Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group, who explains what emergency and sinking funds are, the differences between them and their advantages.
Listen to the conversation below.
Kiewit reports that the country's household savings rate is at about 0.5% which is below most emerging economies.
Additionally, it's reported that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) shows that 90% of South African retirees can't maintain the same standard of living prior to retirement which means that most of them need to work after retirement.
Magadla says that's why it's important to invest in saving money to build financial resilience - the financial manager advises that you do so with emergency and sinking funds.
Both are funds separate to your daily account and both can offer several advantages without derailing your monthly budget or incurring debt when unexpected things happen, explains Magadla.
Here's the difference:
Emergency fund
Emergency funds are there for things you can't anticipate like a geyser burst, replacing appliances, medical or car emergencies.
Sinking funds
Sinking funds are expenses that don't occur regularly or monthly but these are bills you can plan for in advance such as buying car tyres every few years, your kids university fund, a family vacation or putting down a deposit on your first home.
Magadla says that these funds are best held in separate bank accounts or low-risk investment accounts. With the latter, you can earn interest, access the funds when you need it and protect yourself from yourself without being tempted to withdraw the money for unnecessary or regrettable purchases.
Magadla says what you save for each account every month would vary from person to person based on their financial situation - it's recommended that you save whatever you can then split it into two parts.
So, if you have R100, R50 goes towards the emergency fund and the other R50 goes into the sinking fund.
You can increase your savings amount for both accounts as your finances grow.
Making saving a habit is the end goal of saving for emergencies and sinking funds because that's how financial resilience and discipline forms, says Magadla.
