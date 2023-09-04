Happy 42nd birthday, Queen Bey! Here are 10 of Beyoncé’s best live moments

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'As a tax-paying Capetonian, I want a choice on how the City spends my money' STOP City of Cape Town is demanding that the City lower its 'unfair and unjust' electricity tariff. 4 September 2023 3:12 PM
5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to an incident of dog fighting on Thursday but by the time inspectors arrived on the scene,... 4 September 2023 2:45 PM
Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears The five men accused of murdering the football star are back in the dock on Monday. 4 September 2023 2:41 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, r... 4 September 2023 7:37 AM
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime' The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams. 1 September 2023 10:54 AM
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
View all Politics
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds. 1 September 2023 9:46 AM
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
World Sexual Health Day: 'Everybody has the right to safe, consensual pleasure' 4 September is World Sexual Health Day. 4 September 2023 4:26 PM
Gen Z ushering in a new era of mindful drinking, sober curiosity and dry parties Research shows that Gen Z are more selective about drinking. 4 September 2023 2:46 PM
Women like bakkies too! Here are the top 10 most searched for cars by SA women Three bakkies made the list of the most viewed cars by women. 4 September 2023 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa to host Down Syndrome International Gymnastics World Championships Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Cen... 4 September 2023 4:51 PM
SABC won't air Rugby World Cup after opting out of R37.7M for broadcast rights The SABC will not be playing the Rugby World Cup games live after failing to agree to SuperSport's terms. 4 September 2023 12:17 PM
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, inter... 2 September 2023 9:48 AM
View all Sport
Meet Barbie Oppenheimer: The real-life version of a viral hashtag Yes! Someone is actually named Barbie Oppenheimer... and yes, she's seen both movies. 4 September 2023 12:55 PM
'What in the TikTok is going on?' Bottle-smashing is going viral... Bottle-smashing is going viral on TikTok. What is it all about? There are certainly mixed reactions on the internet. 4 September 2023 12:31 PM
'There's no way out': Chris Rock, Diplo and other celebs stuck at Burning Man Thousands of people were left stranded after flooding turned the festival into a mud bath. 4 September 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Burning Man chaos: 'It's like some kind of dystopian story' More than 70,000 people have been left stranded after torrential rains at this year’s Burning Man festival. 4 September 2023 12:45 PM
Police nab 7 people for stealing toilet (worth R112m) LITERALLY made of gold The R112 million (US$6 million) golden toilet was stolen nearly four years ago from Winston Churchhill’s childhood home. 4 September 2023 9:57 AM
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 42nd birthday, Queen Bey! Here are 10 of Beyoncé’s best live moments

4 September 2023 8:57 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Beyonce

We look back at the legendary performer's best live moments.

Beyoncé celebrates her 42nd birthday today! (4 September).

Whether you know her from her days in Destiny’s Child or her record-breaking solo career, there is no doubt that the singer-songwriter is a legend.

This is why every live performance is highly anticipated and attended.

Her current Renaissance Tour is evidence of that.

RELATED: Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour

Let’s look back at her top 10 best live moments throughout the years, ranked by Grazia:

2018 Coachella

In April 2018 Beyoncé played the first of two weekends as a headliner at the Coachella Music Festival.

Her performance was attended by 125 000 festival goers and became the most watched and talked about performance of all time.

The performance featured a live band with over 100 dancers and a Destiny’s Child reunion.

2011 Billboard Awards

On the night she received Billboard’s Millennium Award, Bey put on a special debut performance for her Run the World (Girls).

2008 American Music Awards

Beyoncé rocked a leotard alongside her backup dancers as she performed _Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) _at the 2008 American Music Awards.

2006 BET Awards

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z hit the stage at the 2006 BET Awards.

Even without any backup dancers or complex choreography, their stage presence and chemistry were electrifying.

2011 MTV Video Music Awards

She hit all the high notes and choreography in her performance of Love On Top at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Little did we know she was expecting! Beyoncé revealed that she was pregnant with Blue when she finished her performance by unbuttoning her jacket and holding her belly.

No one does a baby reveal quite like Queen Bey.

2009 Inauguration

It only made sense for Beyoncé to be the one to serenade the Obamas for their first dance as president and first lady.

Her performance of Etta James’ _At Last _was a masterpiece.

2016 Super Bowl

A day after surprise-dropping _Formation, _Beyoncé absolutely killed her surprise performance at the Super Bowl.

She joined Coldplay for a dance-off during the Halftime Show.

2009 Grammy Awards

She marched on stage and attacked If I Were a Boy, before tearing into Alanis Morissette’s You Oughta Know, backed by an all-female band.

2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Beyoncé took over the show with a 16-minute medley with songs from her self-titled ’13 album.

This was after she received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from her husband and daughter.

2004 Grammy Awards

She joined Prince for an unforgettable Grammy opener, featuring Purple Rain, Baby I’m a Star, Crazy in Love and Let’s Go Crazy.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 42nd birthday, Queen Bey! Here are 10 of Beyoncé’s best live moments




4 September 2023 8:57 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Beyonce

More from Entertainment

Image source: Screengrab from https://www.bu.edu/articles/2023/real-name-barbie-oppenheimer/

Meet Barbie Oppenheimer: The real-life version of a viral hashtag

4 September 2023 12:55 PM

Yes! Someone is actually named Barbie Oppenheimer... and yes, she's seen both movies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from YouTube @TikToker channel

'What in the TikTok is going on?' Bottle-smashing is going viral...

4 September 2023 12:31 PM

Bottle-smashing is going viral on TikTok. What is it all about? There are certainly mixed reactions on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Video sreengrab taken from @Diplo on X/Twitter page

'There's no way out': Chris Rock, Diplo and other celebs stuck at Burning Man

4 September 2023 11:30 AM

Thousands of people were left stranded after flooding turned the festival into a mud bath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The latest 7de Laan cast. Picture: Twitter

7de Laan dies abruptly as funds dry up. Final episodes may never air

4 September 2023 9:37 AM

Production of 7de Laan has been suspended due to insufficient funds to maintain cast and crew salaries and operational expenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top Picks

2 September 2023 8:27 AM

Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers teams up with DJ Closher for the remix of 'World of Union'. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

1 September 2023 12:58 PM

PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown. Lindokuhle Sobekwa via The Conversation.

Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA

1 September 2023 12:55 PM

Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: TikTok screengrab from @lajennnita

Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'

1 September 2023 12:20 PM

The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Brian Aris (photographer). Distributed by Capitol Records.

Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October

1 September 2023 10:47 AM

The band is back with a new song, “Danse Macabre,” the title-track from their 16th studio album set to be released on 27 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Crimewatch UK

[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding

1 September 2023 10:25 AM

Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA motorists hit with RECORD HIGH fuel hikes

Local

Gen Z ushering in a new era of mindful drinking, sober curiosity and dry parties

Lifestyle

'What in the TikTok is going on?' Bottle-smashing is going viral...

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Lady R: SA not guilty, Ramaphosa at Mnangagwa’s inauguration

4 September 2023 10:04 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Imisiwe ibheyili kaNandipha, liyenyuka inani labashone emlilweni

4 September 2023 9:36 PM

Court papers reveal how JBN deal raised red flags for ex-MTC board members

4 September 2023 9:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA