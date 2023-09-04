7de Laan dies abruptly as funds dry up. Final episodes may never air





Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist and TV critic Thinus Ferreira about 7de Laan's demise, which will probably come sooner than expected as funds dry up.

Popular television series 7de Laan was initially scheduled to air its final episode on 26 December after providing over 20 years of on-air entertainment.

But, the show might end sooner.

Ferreira reports that the staff and crew of 7de Laan received a letter from Danie Odendaal Productions stating that all staff operations are suspended due to insufficient funds to maintain salaries and cover operational expenses.

The show is scheduled to wrap up filming around 24 October and its last episode to air on 26 December. But due to the abrupt halt in production, fans might not get the farewell show have been anticipating.

Ferreira says that the SABC owes the production company money, forcing them to pause filming.

With two months' worth of episodes left to air, the show has no more money left to produce it. The SABC owed production a massive amount of money for quite a while. The staff was paid at the end of August but there's no more money left to carry on. Thinus Ferreira, TV Critic

Some cast members are on a roadshow saying farewell to fans... here's to hoping it's not the final goodbye.

(Pt. 3) Walmer Park, what a jol! Thank you for coming out and spending the afternoon with us! We love and appreciate every single person who came out❤️



A special thank you to the Collective who kept our fans entertained with our actors! You made the day so much more special🔥 pic.twitter.com/WgM526Jcwg ' 7de Laan (@Real7deLaan) September 2, 2023