Emergency contraception: here’s what you probably don’t know but should

Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'As a tax-paying Capetonian, I want a choice on how the City spends my money' STOP City of Cape Town is demanding that the City lower its 'unfair and unjust' electricity tariff. 4 September 2023 3:12 PM
5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to an incident of dog fighting on Thursday but by the time inspectors arrived on the scene,... 4 September 2023 2:45 PM
Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears The five men accused of murdering the football star are back in the dock on Monday. 4 September 2023 2:41 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, r... 4 September 2023 7:37 AM
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime' The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams. 1 September 2023 10:54 AM
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
View all Politics
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds. 1 September 2023 9:46 AM
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
World Sexual Health Day: 'Everybody has the right to safe, consensual pleasure' 4 September is World Sexual Health Day. 4 September 2023 4:26 PM
Gen Z ushering in a new era of mindful drinking, sober curiosity and dry parties Research shows that Gen Z are more selective about drinking. 4 September 2023 2:46 PM
Women like bakkies too! Here are the top 10 most searched for cars by SA women Three bakkies made the list of the most viewed cars by women. 4 September 2023 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa to host Down Syndrome International Gymnastics World Championships Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Cen... 4 September 2023 4:51 PM
SABC won't air Rugby World Cup after opting out of R37.7M for broadcast rights The SABC will not be playing the Rugby World Cup games live after failing to agree to SuperSport's terms. 4 September 2023 12:17 PM
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, inter... 2 September 2023 9:48 AM
View all Sport
Meet Barbie Oppenheimer: The real-life version of a viral hashtag Yes! Someone is actually named Barbie Oppenheimer... and yes, she's seen both movies. 4 September 2023 12:55 PM
'What in the TikTok is going on?' Bottle-smashing is going viral... Bottle-smashing is going viral on TikTok. What is it all about? There are certainly mixed reactions on the internet. 4 September 2023 12:31 PM
'There's no way out': Chris Rock, Diplo and other celebs stuck at Burning Man Thousands of people were left stranded after flooding turned the festival into a mud bath. 4 September 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Burning Man chaos: 'It's like some kind of dystopian story' More than 70,000 people have been left stranded after torrential rains at this year’s Burning Man festival. 4 September 2023 12:45 PM
Police nab 7 people for stealing toilet (worth R112m) LITERALLY made of gold The R112 million (US$6 million) golden toilet was stolen nearly four years ago from Winston Churchhill’s childhood home. 4 September 2023 9:57 AM
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Emergency contraception: here’s what you probably don’t know but should

4 September 2023 9:43 AM
by The Conversation

Emergency contraception is a safe way to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex.

Article by Cathryn Brown, Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice at the University of Central Lancashire.

Things don’t always go to plan when it comes to sex.

Sometimes condoms break (or are even forgotten altogether) and daily contraceptive pills can be missed.

Whatever the reason, if you need to prevent an unplanned pregnancy you might decide to use emergency contraception.

There are three main options for emergency contraception: levonorgestrel tablets (known as Levonelle in the UK and Plan B in the US), ulipristal tablets (EllaOne in the UK and Ella in the US) and having a copper intra-uterine device (IUD – sometimes called the coil) fitted.

In the UK and US, you can get levonorgestrel and ulipristal from pharmacies. In UK pharmacies, there’s typically no charge if it’s offered as part of an NHS service.

In other parts of the world, levonorgestrel is often easier to access than ulipristal.

For emergency IUD fittings, you need to go to a contraceptive and sexual health clinic, or your GP or gynaecologist.

How does it work?

Although we often call emergency contraceptives “the morning-after pill”, the hormonal pill options can be taken up to five days after unprotected sex.

The IUD can sometimes be used even later.

Levonorgestrel and ulipristal both work by delaying ovulation.

This means that if there are sperm inside the fallopian tubes, there won’t be an egg for them to meet and fertilise.

Ulipristal is more effective when ovulation is expected within a day, as it can still delay the release of an egg even after the ovulation process has started (when levels of a hormone called luteinising hormone start to rise).

Levonorgestrel can’t delay ovulation once this starts.

In a typical menstrual cycle, you’re most at risk of pregnancy on days nine to 14.

But even if you’re more than halfway through your typical monthly cycle, these tablets can still work.

This is because you can’t actually calculate when precisely ovulation has occurred until the next time your period arrives – so it’s better to get help than spend time stressing at home.

The IUD works by making the environment within the uterus unfriendly to sperm, and so prevents the sperm from fertilising an egg that may have been released.

It can be inserted up to five days after the earliest date you could have ovulated.

For example, if you usually have 28-day cycles, you could use this up to day 19 (18 days after the day your last period started).

It’s important to note that all of these methods are contraceptives, and don’t cause abortions. If you’re already pregnant, these won’t stop a pregnancy.

Emergency contraceptives also cannot protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) – so if you think you’ve been exposed to one, it’s important to visit a sexual health service or your doctor.

How effective is it?

The IUD is over 99% effective at preventing pregnancy, even when used as an emergency contraceptive.

The coil can also be left in as a regular method of contraception afterwards.

While it’s the most effective form of emergency contraception, it can be uncomfortable or even painful to have an IUD fitted.

It’s also somewhat less convenient than popping to a local pharmacy for a pill or using GP or online doctor services.

Ulipristal can be taken up to five days after unprotected sex. It’s at least 95% effective at stopping pregnancies when taken within this time frame.

Levonorgestrel is 95% effective at preventing pregnancy if taken within 24 hours of unprotected sex.

But this drops to 58% effectiveness if taken between two and three days after unprotected sex.

Depending on the point in your cycle when you had unprotected sex, ulipristal is often a better option.

But both tablets are up to 95% effective at stopping pregnancies when taken soon after unprotected sex.

Levonorgestrel and ulipristal are preferably only taken once in each monthly cycle, as they are possibly less effective if used more than once.

It’s also important to continue with other forms of contraception, such as condoms or the contraceptive pill, until your next period arrives – ulipristal can reduce the effectiveness of some contraceptive pills, so speak to your healthcare provider about taking it.

In my practice as a community pharmacist, I always prefer to recommend ulipristal because of its longer period of effectiveness.

It is more expensive though, and so sometimes it isn’t always available as part of a free service.

Both levonorgestrel and ulipristal are available without prescription in the UK.

Certain medical conditions (especially those affecting your gastrointestinal system, such as Crohn’s) and medications (such as antiepileptic drugs) can affect how well the pills work.

In this circumstance, it’s worth speaking with a doctor about your options as an IUD may work better for you.

What should you expect?

Nausea and vomiting are the most common side effects of taking the morning-after pill.

It may also cause your next period to begin earlier or later than normal. Some people have also reported headaches or dizziness.

The IUD can make periods heavier or more painful.

This often subsides after three to six months if you have chosen to keep it in.

Ectopic pregnancy (when a fertilised egg implants in a fallopian tube) may be possible if emergency contraception fails. If you have lower stomach pain (even if your period arrives), it’s important to seek immediate help as this can be very serious.

If your period is more than seven days late or is shorter or lighter than normal, you should take a pregnancy test to check the emergency contraception has worked.

There’s zero shame in using an emergency contraceptive if you need it.

Just remember it’s less effective than regular forms of contraceptives, so only use it as a backup plan.

It’s also worth noting that emergency contraceptives have no effect on long-term fertility and can be used even if you plan to have children later on.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation


This article first appeared on 947 : Emergency contraception: here’s what you probably don’t know but should




4 September 2023 9:43 AM
by The Conversation

Image copyright: pongphoto9/123rf.com

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Is Wegovy a gamechanger for heart health? / Twitter: @worldnews_guru

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Image source: Screengrab from @dhlstadium Instagram

Picture: Pixabay

A mother speaks to her young daughter © fizkes/123rf.com

Picture: Supplied

