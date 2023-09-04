Is Cissie Gool House at risk of fire like in JHB? 'We try to make it safe'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House resident and Reclaim the City leader.

The five-story building that caught fire in the Johannesburg CBD was described as hijacked.

It was initially operating as a shelter for abused women and children but fell into ruin and was then occupied.

RELATED: JHB fire: Grim task of identifying charred remains of loved ones continues

This tragic event has drawn some eyes to Cissie Gool House, which was formally the Woodstock Hospital and now houses many Capetonians who would otherwise be homeless.

People have raised the question of whether there is a risk for a replication of what happened in Johannesburg to happen at Cissie Gool House.

RELATED: CoCT gets heritage greenlight to turn Cissie Gool House into low-cost housing

Lucas says that what happened in Marshalltown was a reflection on failures of local government to engage with the community and address their housing crisis.

He says in Cape Town, they have engagements with the City dating back to 2019 to try and ensure the city and fire authorities make the building safe for those living in it.

No City official has ever been prevented from engaging with the leadership or the community at Cissie Gool House. It is the City authorities themselves that has withdrawn from engagements. Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House Resident/ Leader - Reclaim the City

We would once more make the call to invite them onsite to come and see how the place is being managed and how under very difficult circumstances, we have tried to make the place as safe as possible. Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House Resident/ Leader - Reclaim the City

RELATED: How transformed Cissie Gool House is attempting to address homelessness in CT

There was a fire at Cissie Gool House earlier this year but thankfully there were no casualties, and they were able to evacuate people safely.

However, Lucas says since then all that has happened is that the former Human Settlements director visited the site with no form of engagement.

The old Woodstock Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

That is problematic, when the political authorities behave in that way. Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House Resident/ Leader - Reclaim the City

Listen to the interview above for more.