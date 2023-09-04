'There's no way out': Chris Rock, Diplo and other celebs stuck at Burning Man
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on the day's trending news including the nine-day Burning Man festival where fun turned into a mud bath for fans.
Listen to the details below.
Burning Man's estimated 70,000-plus attendees were isolated at the venue known as Black Rock City as rain reportedly returned Sunday leaving roads closed, muddy campgrounds, and one death.
Gilchrist says that "there's no way out as terrestrial rain turned the festival grounds into a mud bath."
Festival goers were asked to conserve food, water and fuel until they can get out. No vehicles are getting in or out right now.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Burning Man is an iconic festival bringing in large numbers and legendary celebrity attendances like Diplo and Chris Rock who were both reportedly stuck at the festival until a fan gave them a way out and documented the experience online.
The video is making its rounds on social media, this one specifically was shared by @sipteawithmelissa on TikTok.
@sipteawithmelissa Of course 😂 #popculturecommentary #popculturenewstoday #burningman #burningman2023 #burningmanfloods #blackrockcitynevada #blackrockcity #celebnews #celebritynews #chrisrock ♬ original sound - Melissa
Diplo also X'd about it...
just walked 5 miles in the mud out of burning man with chris rock and a fan picked us up pic.twitter.com/0uxSXLHgY6' diplo (@diplo) September 2, 2023
The CEO of Burning Man said to NBC News on Sunday that the situation isn't dire and doesn't see a need to evacuate.
There is no cause for panic. We're very pleased and surprised that there has been such a fuss over us. We've made it really clear that we do not see this as an evacuation situation. The water is drying up.Marian Goodell, CEO - Burning Man
However, one death was reported at the festival site and is allegedly under investigation.
Local authorities said it's not clear what the cause of death was at this time.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
