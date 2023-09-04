



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

This is the story of a young woman who was caught stealing nappies from a shop.

The video below shows how she stuffed the nappies into her bra and pants and dropped them onto the floor.

Social media is divided over this act of theft, with some wanting to help her while others say she should pay for the crime.

Anyone know how and where this young woman can be traced? Please help locate her🙏🏾🙏🏾



As for these women subjecting her to this shameful spectacle, you could have handled the situation better. You really let her down and it is heartbreaking to see such from other women. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/DXCwzFNKWO ' CheKazi (@tlangimich) September 2, 2023

According to society



Thief Hero pic.twitter.com/V1MVxLUumh ' ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 4, 2023

Hey guys I found lulama and will be going to her place tomorrow she has 3 kids, currently traumatised by what happened 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼



We need to help more people I’ll be sending her details tomorrow after I meet with her. Someone needs to discipline the staff at @jet for what they did… ' Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) September 4, 2023

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Social media divided after woman caught stealing nappies