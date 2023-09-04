[LISTEN] 'Taxi barons MUST be included in plans to update the industry'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Murray Bridgman, advocate and mediator with The Cape Bar.

Bridgman wrote an opinion piece in the Daily Maverick where he spoke about the importance of involving taxi barons in the plans for the industry.

He says that the barons of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) are community leaders, and they got to this position because of their valuable skills, wisdom, and insights.

The taxi industry is essential across the country, especially for the working class.

It also presents immense opportunities.

The annual turnover of the taxi industry nationwide is R90 billion, which is largely untaxed. Murray Bridgman, Advocate/Mediator - Cape Bar

Bridgman says the Taxi industry is the best example of free-wheeling capitalism that he has every come across.

He adds that the taxi industry transports 70% of commuters, but the City is investing far more in the MyCiti bus programme that only transports 15% of commuters.

Commuters disembark from a taxi. Picture: 123rf

I do not see the business model of business cooperating under the control of the city of the province. That is not how capitalism works. Murray Bridgman, Advocate/Mediator - Cape Bar

How many open market jobs did the government destroy in creating MyCiti? Murray Bridgman, Advocate/Mediator - Cape Bar

