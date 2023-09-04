SABC won't air Rugby World Cup after opting out of R37.7M for broadcast rights





So just how does a tournament like this slip through the fingers of the national broadcaster?

Lester Kiewit speaks to former SABC GM of Sport, and founder of Sportscape Media, Gary Rathbone to find out.

The SABC is refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million for the rights to broadcast live all potential Springbok games from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The games will only be available on SuperSport Grandstand and Rugby channels on the most expensive DStv Premium package.

The SABC wants to sublicence the rights from SuperSport to show the games involving the country’s national team so that millions of its viewers who don’t have DStv Premium can watch the Springboks defend their title.

Rathbone says that this decision "is a strategy being played among broadcasters who compete for broadcasting rights."

SuperSport are determined to make sure they have complete control over digital and that whole streaming space and they allow the SABC to move into that and threaten them in this space. Gary Rathbone, Founder - Sportscape Media

Kiewit mentions that this power play comes at the cost of the possibility of uniting South Africans through sport - as many previous World Cups have had the power to accomplish.

