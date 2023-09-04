'What in the TikTok is going on?' Bottle-smashing is going viral...





Barbara Friedman reports on trending online news including TikTok's viral bottle-smashing trend.

Skip to 4.36 to find out what it's all about.

Friedman reports that people are taking bottles, sometimes full and expensive glass bottles of alcohol, and rolling them down stairs for them to crack and break.

The bottle-smashing trend is reportedly soothing and relaxing for ASMR lovers as cracking and shattering glass sounds are music to their ears.

RELATED: [WATCH] TIKTOK TREND REVEALS HOW TOE DEAL WITH BAD FEET ETIQUETTE ON PLANES

Watch below.

Friedman says while lots of people find this sound pleasant, she can't get her head around this one.

She also asks some important questions for the younger folk...

Who is cleaning this up? And is this a waste of beverages? What in the TikTok is going on? I don't understand it but maybe somebody younger than me can explain. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Ah, TikTok - what a space.

For an in-depth understanding on bottle-smashing, read this.

RELATED: TIKTOK INTRODUCES TEXT-ONLY POSTS AS THE SOCIAL MEDIA BATTLE HEATS UP

Scroll up to listen to more trends.