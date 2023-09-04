'As a tax-paying Capetonian, I want a choice on how the City spends my money'





Crystal Orderson interviews Sandra Dickson, Founder of STOP City of Cape Town (CoCT).

STOP CoCT is an organisation with the sole purpose to hold "the City of Cape Town accountable and to disseminate important information which is of general public interest."

The group believes that the Nersa-approved 15.1% interest hike is "unfair, unaffordable, opportunistic and unjust", as the responsibility to find alternative energy sources falls on residents who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Dickson says that the City has done whatever necessary to uphold it's image of being the best-run municipality, but adds that it comes at a price, which is felt by the city's most vulnerable.

STOP CoCT is calling on the City to have an open panel discussion on all of the issues raised and felt by the organisation and Capetonians at large.

They [CoCT] are ignoring us. Sandra Dickson, Founder – STOP City of Cape Town

We do not want an antagonistic relationship with the City. Sandra Dickson, Founder – STOP City of Cape Town

As a citizen, I want to have a choice in what I pay and what the City spends their money on; our tax money on. Sandra Dickson, Founder – STOP City of Cape Town

