Burning Man chaos: 'It's like some kind of dystopian story'
Crystal Orderson speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
This year’s Burning Man festival seems to have been marked by chaos with climate protestors and heavy flooding.
The week-long camp out festival takes place in the Nevada desert in the United States every year and is supposed to be a celebration of art and self-expression.
The initial festival started 33 years ago with these values but has grown and changed significantly over the years and is becoming something that attracts a more wealthy and exclusive crowd.
This year heavy rains cut off access to the site and attendees have been told to conserve food and water and find shelter.
It is 70,000 people who are sloshing around in mud.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
It feels like some kind of a movie, or a dystopian story about the wealthy who ended up in a mud pit.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
@alexia.diass #burningman ♬ original sound - Aléxia Dias
There was also a protest by extinction rebellion at the road leading into the festival.
They were saying that private jets should not be allowed to land at the festival, due to the environmental impact.
Extinction Rebellion & Seven Circles activists caused a miles-long gridlock at Burning Man Fest in Nevada, demanding system change: ban private jets and single-use plastics, limit propane burning and generator use.' BoreCure (@CureBore) August 28, 2023
Nevada Rangers arrested them after plowing through the blockade. pic.twitter.com/EWgfS8ljik
Friedman says that the modern festival seems to contradict with the ideas it was founded on.
It is meant to be all about community, it is meant to be about gifting, it is not about advertising. It is meant to be about good authentic energy.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@alexia.diass/video/7274343036786609414
