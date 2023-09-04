Durbanville police investigating armed robber case at local hospital
CAPE TOWN - Durbanville police are investigating a case of armed robbery that took place at a local healthcare facility.
Mediclinic confirmed that an individual gained access to its Durbanville facility on Thursday evening and robbed visitors and family members of patients of their valuables.
The hospital said the suspect appeared to be armed, but a witness later identified the weapon as a BB gun.
Nobody was physically harmed during last week's incident, but the facility was providing support and counselling to those impacted by the robbery.
The perpetrator, though, fled the scene.
"Reports suggested that the complainant in the matter, a 38-year-old female, was at a local medical facility on Thursday, 31 August 2023,” said Cape Town police's Joseph Swartbooi.
“She was busy on her mobile phone when an unknown armed man approached her and robbed her of her mobile device. The suspect fled and, in the process, continued robbing other visitors in the facility. The suspect is yet to be arrested."
This article first appeared on EWN : Durbanville police investigating armed robber case at local hospital
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51727863_men-with-gun.html?vti=o2wx1kawnhz6g82wcj-1-6
