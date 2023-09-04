Women like bakkies too! Here are the top 10 most searched for cars by SA women





As it turns out, women like big bakkies more than men do!

AutoTrader’s latest report reveals that three bakkies made the top 10 list of the most viewed cars by women.

The Toyota Hilux 2.8GB-6 came in second place, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak placed ninth and the Ford Ranger XL placed 10th among the favourites for women.

This is in comparison to the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger Wildtrak which are on the list of the most viewed cars by both genders.

While this may come as a surprise to some, South African women’s interest in bakkies is in line with global trends.

Earlier this year, the Ford Ranger came out on top in the 4x4 category when 1st for Women polled the Women's World Car of the Year.

AutoTrader's top 10 most viewed car variants by women are as follows:

Volkswagen Polo 1.0TSI Toyota Hilux 2.8GB-6 Volkswagen Golf GTI Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 Volkswagen Polo GTI BMW 3 Series 320i Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Volkswagen Golf R Ford Ranger Wildtrak Ford Ranger XL

