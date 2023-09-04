SA motorists hit with RECORD HIGH fuel hikes





The Department of Energy has confirmed more pain for motorists’ already tight pockets with the latest fuel adjustments.

Both grades of petrol (93 and 95) are expected to increase by R1,71 a litre on Wednesday (6 September).

This means a litre of 95 unleaded will now cost R24,54 inland, and R24,14 for a litre of 93.

On the coast, a litre of 95 unleaded will set you back R23,82 and R23,42 for a litre of 93.

The wholesale price of diesel will increase by R2,84 a litre.

According to the Automobile Association, this is a record price hike.

The Department of Energy says the fuel hike was largely due to the increase in the average price of Brent crude oil: "a result of low inventories and refinery outages."

