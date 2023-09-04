Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears
PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has learned that the gun believed to have killed Senzo Meyiwa was stolen in a cash-in-transit robbery.
The court has heard testimony from a manager at a security company called SBV, which confirmed it owned the gun.
The five men accused of murdering the football star are back in the dock on Monday.
Meyiwa was shot at the home of his celebrity girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.
Jacobus Smuts, logistics legislative manager at SBV, gave details on the origins of the gun that the State believes killed Meyiwa.
"This specific firearm, related to what we have mentioned now, and the licence was stolen during a cash-in-transit robbery. It was stolen in 2013, in Rabie Ridge in the month of May 2013, in which it was reported to the police. It was at a shopping centre in Rabie Ridge."
Smuts has also confirmed that the gun before the court was a stolen weapon and gave details on the bullets issued to guards together with the gun.
"They are issued with 9mm that fits this firearm, 9mm full metal jackets, that is FMJ."
While it was a complete metal jacket and not a full metal jacket bullets found on the scene of Meyiwa’s murder, Smuts confirmed that the gun before the court could be used with both.
#SenzoMeyiwatrial Zwane completes his testimony. Adv Baloyi tells the court that Sgt Mosia will be back tomorrow and He says he needs time to consult with the defense on the way forward. Court takes the long adjournment. We will be back at 2pm@motso_modise' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
