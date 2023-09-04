5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town
CAPE TOWN - Five children have been arrested in connection with dogfighting in Retreat.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to an incident of dog fighting on Thursday but by the time inspectors arrived on the scene, the minors had fled, taking the injured dogs with them.
Dogfighting is illegal in South Africa and a perpetrator could be liable for a fine of R80,000 and or imprisonment of up to 24 months with a criminal record.
The alarm was raised when an eyewitness filmed the children actively involved in a dogfight with two pitbull-type dogs.
After a thorough search, the group was located, along with one of the badly injured dogs.
After running away a second time, the children were later apprehended in Grassy Park and both dogs were found to be severely injured with several puncture wounds.
The suspects, aged between 10 and 12 years old, are now facing charges in terms of Section 2A of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.
It's further been revealed that the dogs involved were stolen from nearby suburbs.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is offering a reward of up to R5,000 for information leading to the arrest and successful conviction of dog fighters.
This article first appeared on EWN : 5 children arrested for dog fighting in Cape Town
Source : Pixabay
