World Sexual Health Day: 'Everybody has the right to safe, consensual pleasure'
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Sue Fuller-Good, Mindfulness Sexual Councillor.
Every year on 4 September, World Sexual Health Day is observed to create awareness and highlight the importance of sexual health and sexual well-being.
This year's theme is 'Consent' which is a crucial element of any healthy sexual encounter.
Fuller-Good says that having the 'sex talk' and normalising it at a young age empowers children to be able to give or refuse consent.
Relebogile adds that consent is not only applicable in a sexual context – sometimes it means not forcing your kids to kiss or hug a family member.
Fuller-Good says that in a South African context there seems to be a gap in people knowing how to say no and people unable to hear and receive a no.
She adds that it's important to use protection when intimate with your partner until you know the status of any possible STDs or STIs.
Additionally, sex should not be painful and if it is, Fuller-Good recommends abstaining until there's been some medical attention.
RELATED: How to signal consent in the bedroom
RELATED: Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent
RELATED: Health and wellness: the importance of understanding and exploring sexual health
It's really, really absolutely vital for everybody to understand the importance of consent.Sue Fuller-Good, Mindfulness Sexual Councillor
Everybody has the right to pleasure.Sue Fuller-Good, Mindfulness Sexual Councillor
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : World Sexual Health Day: 'Everybody has the right to safe, consensual pleasure'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_94812851_stack-condoms-and-one-open-pack-on-white-background-with-copy-space-for-text-.html
More from Lifestyle
Gen Z ushering in a new era of mindful drinking, sober curiosity and dry parties
Research shows that Gen Z are more selective about drinking.Read More
Women like bakkies too! Here are the top 10 most searched for cars by SA women
Three bakkies made the list of the most viewed cars by women.Read More
Is Wegovy a gamechanger for heart health? A consultant cardiologist weighs in
A few simple lifestyle changes might have a massive effect on your health and your heart.Read More
Emergency vs sinking funds: The difference helps build financial resilience
Both can offer several advantages without derailing your monthly budget or incurring debt when unexpected things happen.Read More
Emergency contraception: here’s what you probably don’t know but should
Emergency contraception is a safe way to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex.Read More
Pitch perfect! Turns out the grass IS greener at Cape Town Stadium
Gina Woodburn, marketing manager for the Stormers’ home ground, gives an update on the long-awaited pitch renovations.Read More
How dads can better support moms
Sara-Jayne is joined by the CEO of Heartlines Dr Garth Japhet to chat about how dads can better support moms.Read More
Celebrating local writers at the Khayelitsha Book Festival
Sara-Jayne speaks to Zimkitha 'Macengulashe" Zilo from Uhlanga Books, organiser of the 2nd Khayelitsha Book Festival happening on 9 September.Read More
Parental alienation and the effects on kids
Resident parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush chats about the effects of parental alienation on kids.Read More
Don't kid around with your kidneys!
Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on caring for Kidneys as part of the Kidney Awareness Week. He shares some insights on Discovery Health’s data with regard to CKD, and to give some nutrition tips to keep your kidneys healthy.Read More