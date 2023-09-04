



Relebogile Mabotja interviews Sue Fuller-Good, Mindfulness Sexual Councillor.

Every year on 4 September, World Sexual Health Day is observed to create awareness and highlight the importance of sexual health and sexual well-being.

This year's theme is 'Consent' which is a crucial element of any healthy sexual encounter.

Fuller-Good says that having the 'sex talk' and normalising it at a young age empowers children to be able to give or refuse consent.

Relebogile adds that consent is not only applicable in a sexual context – sometimes it means not forcing your kids to kiss or hug a family member.

Fuller-Good says that in a South African context there seems to be a gap in people knowing how to say no and people unable to hear and receive a no.

She adds that it's important to use protection when intimate with your partner until you know the status of any possible STDs or STIs.

Additionally, sex should not be painful and if it is, Fuller-Good recommends abstaining until there's been some medical attention.

Image copyright: pongphoto9/123rf.com

It's really, really absolutely vital for everybody to understand the importance of consent. Sue Fuller-Good, Mindfulness Sexual Councillor

Everybody has the right to pleasure. Sue Fuller-Good, Mindfulness Sexual Councillor

This article first appeared on 702 : World Sexual Health Day: 'Everybody has the right to safe, consensual pleasure'