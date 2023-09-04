Streaming issues? Report here
South Africa to host Down Syndrome International Gymnastics World Championships

4 September 2023
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Down syndrome
Gymnastic SA

Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Centre in Eldoraigne, Tshwane on 23 and 24 September.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa will be hosting the 2023 Down Syndrome International Gymnastics (DSIGO) World Championships.

Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Centre in Eldoraigne, Tshwane on 23 and 24 September.

"All athletes, regardless of their abilities, deserve opportunities to shine and be celebrated,” said Allan Chadwick, chairperson of the local organising committee at Gymnastics South Africa.

A distinctive aspect of the DSIGO Gymnastics World Championships is its emphasis on inclusion and empowerment.

The World Championships feature artistic gymnastics (male and female) and rhythmic gymnastics (female) events, each offering various levels of difficulty and unique judging criteria.

"The DSIGO Gymnastics World Championships encapsulate the spirit of determination, unity, and achievement. We are honoured to provide a platform for athletes with Down Syndrome to showcase their exceptional skills while promoting a message of inclusion that extends far beyond the competition," said Chadwick.

READ MORE:

Through this diverse array of disciplines, the competition aims to foster the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with Down Syndrome, championing their journey toward physical excellence.

Four times Special Olympics USA Gymnastics champion and twice world champion, Chelsea Werner from the USA, will make a return to the DSIGO World Champs. Werner secured the gold medal in the Women’s Artistic All-Round competition in 2015.

Charles Phillips from South Africa will be looking to repeat his success from Germany two years ago where he won three silvers and one gold apparatus medal, his strongest event being the parallel bars. The Men’s artistic competition will once again see a strong team from Italy, who dominated the championship in 2022.

In the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics competition, Mexico’s Maria Barbara Wetzel Aguilar will look to retain her title in the All-Round competition.

This will be the fourth edition of the event, which showcases the talents and abilities of gymnasts with Down Syndrome from around the world.

Team South Africa will compete against Italy, Mexico, Bulgaria, Argentina, and the USA.

The event is open to the public and entrance is free on both days.


This article first appeared on EWN : South Africa to host Down Syndrome International Gymnastics World Championships




