JHB hijacked buildings: 'We're operating without a programmatic housing policy'
John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi, Senior Communications and Advocacy Officer at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI).
Early on Thursday morning, the hijacked five-storey Osindiso building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets in Marshalltown caught alight.
Unfortunately, the fire that led to the deaths of at least 77 people is not an isolated incident.
RELATED: VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage of Marshalltown building fire
RELATED: Public Works Dept on mission reclaim all hijacked buildings across SA
RELATED: Is Cissie Gool House at risk of fire like in JHB? 'We try to make it safe'
Hijacked buildings are not common in Cape Town, as they are in Johannesburg, however, the housing crisis is a nationwide issue.
Molopi argues that the housing crisis stems from the lack of a programmatic response.
He says that humane, practical, and legally justifiable mechanisms to reform hijacked buildings include developing a comprehensive, intercity-wide approach that focuses on alternative accommodation.
Currently, the City has made only 10 buildings available for alternative accommodation, according to Molopi.
We are facing a huge housing crisis in the City of Johannesburg.Edward Molopi, Senior Communications and Advocacy Officer – Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa
To this day we are still operating without a programmatic housing policy that looks at all of the housing challenges that we face.Edward Molopi, Senior Communications and Advocacy Officer – Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
