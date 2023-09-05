JHB hijacked buildings: 'We're operating without a programmatic housing policy'





John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi, Senior Communications and Advocacy Officer at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI).

Early on Thursday morning, the hijacked five-storey Osindiso building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets in Marshalltown caught alight.

Unfortunately, the fire that led to the deaths of at least 77 people is not an isolated incident.

Emergency workers at the scene of the deadly Joburg CBD fire that claimed over 70 lives on 31 August 2023. Picture: GCIS

RELATED: VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage of Marshalltown building fire

RELATED: Public Works Dept on mission reclaim all hijacked buildings across SA

RELATED: Is Cissie Gool House at risk of fire like in JHB? 'We try to make it safe'

Hijacked buildings are not common in Cape Town, as they are in Johannesburg, however, the housing crisis is a nationwide issue.

Molopi argues that the housing crisis stems from the lack of a programmatic response.

He says that humane, practical, and legally justifiable mechanisms to reform hijacked buildings include developing a comprehensive, intercity-wide approach that focuses on alternative accommodation.

Currently, the City has made only 10 buildings available for alternative accommodation, according to Molopi.

We are facing a huge housing crisis in the City of Johannesburg. Edward Molopi, Senior Communications and Advocacy Officer – Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa

To this day we are still operating without a programmatic housing policy that looks at all of the housing challenges that we face. Edward Molopi, Senior Communications and Advocacy Officer – Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.